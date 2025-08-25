TASS (TELEGRAM) * «GAZA, SISTEMA EDUCATIVO AL CROLLO: 97% DELLE SCUOLE DISTRUTTE DA ISRAELE»

20.51 - lunedì 25 agosto 2025

Il sistema educativo nella Striscia di Gaza è sull’orlo del collasso, con quasi il 97% delle scuole distrutte o danneggiate a causa delle operazioni di Israele, ha dichiarato l’Agenzia delle Nazioni Unite per il Soccorso e l’Occupazione dei Rifugiati Palestinesi nel Vicino Oriente (UNRWA).

“Il sistema educativo di Gaza è sull’orlo del collasso completo, con quasi tutti gli edifici scolastici danneggiati dalla guerra”, ha scritto sulla sua pagina X.

“Recenti immagini satellitari UNOSAT mostrano che più di 9 scuole su 10 – comprese quelle dell’UNRWA – avranno bisogno di una ricostruzione completa o di lavori importanti per tornare a funzionare”

