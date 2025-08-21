TASS (TELEGRAM) *GAZA: «LA MALNUTRIZIONE TRIPLICA DOPO CONFLITTO,UN BIMBO SU QUATTRO È DENUTRITO»

06.22 - giovedì 21 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il livello di malnutrizione nella Striscia di Gaza è triplicato dalla fine del cessate il fuoco a marzo, ha dichiarato il portavoce del Segretario Generale delle Nazioni Unite Stephane Dujarric durante un briefing.

“A Gaza City, la malnutrizione acuta ha raggiunto il 28,5%, il che significa che più di un bambino su quattro a Gaza City è ora considerato malnutrito”, ha detto ai giornalisti.

///

The level of malnutrition in the Gaza Strip has tripled since the end of the ceasefire in March, UN Secretary-General’s spokesman Stephane Dujarric said at a briefing.

“In Gaza City, acute malnutrition has now reached 28.5%, meaning more than one in four children in Gaza City is now considered malnourished,” he told reporters.