TASS (TELEGRAM) * «GAS RUSSO ALL’IRAN, PRIMA FASE TRA MESI CON INVESTIMENTI IN INFRASTRUTTURE»

La prima fase delle forniture di gas russo all’Iran inizierà tra qualche mese, ha detto l’Ambasciatore iraniano a Mosca Kazem Jalali, aggiungendo che una delegazione della Russia arriverà presto a Teheran per discutere la questione dei prezzi.

“I funzionari russi dell’energia visiteranno Teheran la prossima settimana per concludere i colloqui sulle importazioni di gas russo”, ha detto.

Tutte le questioni, ad eccezione del prezzo, sono già state risolte, ha osservato il diplomatico.

La prima fase inizierà “tra qualche mese, ma la seconda e la terza richiederanno infrastrutture”, ha detto.

“Ed è stato deciso che la Russia investirà nella creazione di infrastrutture”, ha aggiunto Jalali.

