TASS (TELEGRAM) * FUNZIONARIO DI HAMAS AD AL JAZEERA: «DIVERSI MEMBRI DEL MOVIMENTO SONO STATI UCCISI DALL’ATTACCO ISRAELIANO A DOHA»

18.44 - martedì 9 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Un funzionario di Hamas ha dichiarato ad Al Jazeera che diversi membri del movimento sono stati uccisi dall’attacco israeliano a Doha.

Il funzionario di Hamas ha confermato l’uccisione di un figlio del leader del movimento palestinese nella Striscia di Gaza nell’attacco a Doha.

A Hamas official has told Al Jazeera that several members of the movement were killed by the Israeli strike on Doha.

The Hamas official confirmed the killing of a son of the Palestinian movement leader in the Gaza Strip in the strike on Doha.

