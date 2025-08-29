Popular tags: featured 20
News immediate,
non mediate!

Diretta video Opinione H24: Viabilità Trento

TASS (TELEGRAM) * «FROHNMAIER CHIEDE STOP AIUTI A KIEV, DUBBI SU PASSAPORTI UCRAINI PER NORD STREAM»

00.20 - venerdì 29 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

L’esperto di politica estera Markus Frohnmaier, della fazione Alternativa per la Germania (AfD) nel Bundestag, ha chiesto la sospensione di tutto il sostegno tedesco a Kiev, in attesa di un’indagine approfondita sulle circostanze che hanno portato all’esplosione dei gasdotti Nord Stream e Nord Stream 2.

Frohnmaier ha sottolineato che l’identificazione dei sospetti nel sabotaggio “segna un significativo passo avanti” Tuttavia, ha espresso serie preoccupazioni sulle informazioni emergenti, notando che “gli accusati sono stati in grado di entrare in Polonia utilizzando passaporti ucraini autentici e successivamente di tornare in Ucraina senza difficoltà”

Foreign policy expert Markus Frohnmaier, of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) faction in the Bundestag, has called for the suspension of all German support for Kiev pending a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the explosions of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines.

Frohnmaier emphasized that the identification of suspects in the sabotage “marks a significant step forward.” However, he expressed serious concerns over emerging information, noting that “the accused were able to enter Poland using authentic Ukrainian passports and subsequently return to Ukraine without difficulty.”

