TASS (TELEGRAM) * FOX NEWS: «L’EX DIRETTORE FBI JAMES COMEY INCRIMINATO PER FALSA DICHIARAZIONE ED OSTRUZIONE ALLA GIUSTIZIA»

07.04 - venerdì 26 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

L’ex Direttore dell’FBI James Comey è stato incriminato con l’accusa di aver fatto una falsa dichiarazione e di aver ostacolato la giustizia, e rischia fino a cinque anni di carcere, secondo quanto riportato da Fox News.

Le accuse sono state presentate in relazione alla testimonianza di Comey davanti alla Commissione Giudiziaria del Senato nel settembre 2020.

L’indagine è iniziata a luglio per scoprire se avesse fornito una falsa testimonianza sull’operazione Crossfire Hurricane, l’indagine dell’FBI del 2016 sui presunti legami di Trump con la Russia.

Trump ha descritto Comey come “corrotto” su Truth Social, aggiungendo che “ora è all’inizio di essere ritenuto responsabile per i suoi crimini contro la nostra Nazione.”

Former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted on charges of making a false statement and obstruction of justice, and faces up to five years in prison, Fox News reported.

The charges were filed in connection with Comey’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee in September 2020.

The investigation began in July to find out whether he provided false testimony about operation Crossfire Hurricane – the FBI’s 2016 investigation into Trump’s alleged ties with Russia.

Trump described Comey as “corrupt” on Truth Social, adding that he “is now at the beginning of being held responsible for his crimes against our Nation.”

