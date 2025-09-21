08.05 - domenica 21 settembre 2025
Le Forze Armate russe hanno distrutto le trincee e gli esacotteri delle Forze Armate ucraine nella regione di Dnepropetrovsk, ha riferito il Ministero della Difesa.
Video: Ministero della Difesa russo
The Russian Armed Forces destroyed Ukrainian Armed Forces’ dugouts and hexacopters in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Defense Ministry reported.
Video: Russian Ministry of Defense
