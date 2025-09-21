08.05 - domenica 21 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Le Forze Armate russe hanno distrutto le trincee e gli esacotteri delle Forze Armate ucraine nella regione di Dnepropetrovsk, ha riferito il Ministero della Difesa.

Video: Ministero della Difesa russo

///

The Russian Armed Forces destroyed Ukrainian Armed Forces’ dugouts and hexacopters in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Defense Ministry reported.

Video: Russian Ministry of Defense