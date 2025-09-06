07.28 - sabato 6 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Al Forum Economico Orientale sono stati firmati 353 accordi per un valore totale di 6.000 miliardi e 51 miliardi di rubli (74,1 miliardi di dollari), ha dichiarato il Consigliere del Presidente della Russia, Segretario Esecutivo del Comitato Organizzatore dell’EEF Anton Kobyakov ai giornalisti durante la conferenza stampa finale.

Ha anche detto che più di 8.400 partecipanti provenienti da 75 Paesi e territori hanno preso parte agli eventi del forum.

#EEF

As many as 353 agreements worth a total of 6 trillion 51 billion rubles ($74.1 bln) were signed at the Eastern Economic Forum, Advisor to the President of Russia, Executive Secretary of the EEF Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov told reporters at the final press conference.

He also said that more than 8,400 participants from 75 countries and territories took part in the forum’s events.

#EEF