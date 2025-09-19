Popular tags:
TASS (TELEGRAM) * FLOTTA DEL PACIFICO: «I SOTTOMARINI NUCLEARI KRASNOJARSK E OMSK HANNO LANCIATO MISSILI ONYX CONTRO OBIETTIVI NEL MARE DI OKHOTSK» (VIDEO)

07.16 - venerdì 19 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

I sottomarini nucleari della Flotta del Pacifico, Krasnojarsk e Omsk hanno effettuato esercitazioni sparando missili da crociera Onyx e Granate contro obiettivi nelle acque del Mare di Okhotsk. Ha dichiarato la flotta. Video: Servizio Stampa della Flotta del Pacifico/TASS.

///

The nuclear submarines of the Pacific Fleet, Krasnoyarsk and Omsk have carried out exercises firing cruise missiles Onyx and Granite at targets in the waters of the Sea of Okhotsk, the fleet said.

Video: Pacific Fleet Press Service/TASS

