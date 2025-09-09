TASS (TELEGRAM) * FINANCIAL TIMES: RACHMAN, «L’EUROPA HA BISOGNO DI UN PIANO B SE TRUMP NON DOVESSE SOSTENERE L’UCRAINA»

07.04 - martedì 9 settembre 2025

I leader europei hanno bisogno di un piano B se il Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump si rifiuta di schierarsi con loro sull’assistenza militare all’Ucraina, scrive il commentatore del Financial Times Gideon Rachman.

Secondo lui, “il chiaro pericolo per gli europei è che sono così immersi nelle complessità della diplomazia” che non riescono a cogliere il quadro generale.

“Il Presidente degli Stati Uniti ha ripetutamente segnalato con parole e fatti che non vuole impegnarsi nella difesa dell’Ucraina”, osserva Rachman.

European leaders need a plan B if US President Donald Trump refuses to side with them on military assistance to Ukraine, Financial Times commentator Gideon Rachman writes.

According to him, “the clear danger for the Europeans is that they are so immersed in the intricacies of diplomacy” that they are missing the big picture.

“The US president has repeatedly signalled by word and deed that he does not want to commit to the defense of Ukraine,” Rachman notes.