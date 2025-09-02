Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
News immediate,
non mediate!

Diretta video Opinione H24: Viabilità Trento

Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS ITALIA

TASS (TELEGRAM) * «FICO DURANTE L’INCONTRO CON PUTIN PARAGONA L’UNIONE EUROPEA AD “UN ROSPO IN FONDO A UN POZZO“»

 Scritto da
E-mail Stampa
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
14.57 - martedì 2 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Durante un incontro con il Presidente russo Vladimir Putin, il Primo Ministro slovacco Robert Fico ha caratterizzato l’Unione Europea come un “rospo in fondo a un pozzo”, suggerendo che rimane ignara degli sviluppi più ampi che la circondano.

“I media potrebbero trovarlo divertente”, ha osservato Fico, “ma ho condiviso una storia con il suo addetto stampa, Dmitry Peskov, che parla di un rospo. A volte ho l’impressione che all’interno dell’Unione Europea siamo come quel rospo sul fondo di un pozzo, incapaci di vedere cosa c’è oltre”

///
During a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico characterized the European Union as a “toad at the bottom of a well,” suggesting it remains oblivious to the broader developments around it.

“The media may find this amusing,” Fico remarked, “but I shared a story with your press secretary, Dmitry Peskov – about a toad. Sometimes I feel that within the European Union, we are like that toad at the bottom of a well, unable to see what lies beyond.”

Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS ITALIA

Per donare ora, clicca qui



© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
DELLA FONTE TITOLARE DELLA NOTIZIA E/O COMUNICATO STAMPA

È consentito a terzi (ed a testate giornalistiche) l’utilizzo integrale o parziale del presente contenuto, ma con l’obbligo di Legge di citare la fonte: “Agenzia giornalistica Opinione”.
È comunque sempre vietata la riproduzione delle immagini.

Articoli correlati

I commenti sono chiusi.