TASS (TELEGRAM) * «FICO DURANTE L’INCONTRO CON PUTIN PARAGONA L’UNIONE EUROPEA AD “UN ROSPO IN FONDO A UN POZZO“»

14.57 - martedì 2 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Durante un incontro con il Presidente russo Vladimir Putin, il Primo Ministro slovacco Robert Fico ha caratterizzato l’Unione Europea come un “rospo in fondo a un pozzo”, suggerendo che rimane ignara degli sviluppi più ampi che la circondano.

“I media potrebbero trovarlo divertente”, ha osservato Fico, “ma ho condiviso una storia con il suo addetto stampa, Dmitry Peskov, che parla di un rospo. A volte ho l’impressione che all’interno dell’Unione Europea siamo come quel rospo sul fondo di un pozzo, incapaci di vedere cosa c’è oltre”

///

During a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico characterized the European Union as a “toad at the bottom of a well,” suggesting it remains oblivious to the broader developments around it.

“The media may find this amusing,” Fico remarked, “but I shared a story with your press secretary, Dmitry Peskov – about a toad. Sometimes I feel that within the European Union, we are like that toad at the bottom of a well, unable to see what lies beyond.”