TASS (TELEGRAM) * «FENERBAHCE SALUTA MOURINHO, ELIMINATO DALLA CHAMPIONS DOPO KO CON IL BENFICA»

14.14 - venerdì 29 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il club calcistico turco Fenerbahce si è separato dall’allenatore capo Jose Mourinho dopo una sola stagione, ha annunciato l’ufficio stampa del Fenerbahce FC in un comunicato.

“Lo ringraziamo per l’impegno profuso per la nostra squadra fino ad oggi e gli auguriamo di avere successo nella sua carriera futura”, si legge nel comunicato.

L’annuncio arriva dopo che il club calcistico turco è stato battuto dal Benfica FC in Portogallo nei playoff di UEFA Champions League il 27 agosto, perdendo per 1-0 e scendendo in UEFA Europa League.

Turkish football club Fenerbahce has parted ways with Head Coach Jose Mourinho after just one season, Fenerbahce FC’s press office announced in a statement.

“We thank him for his efforts for our team until today and wish him success in his future career,” the statement reads.

The announcement comes after the Turkish football club was beaten by Portugal’s Benfica FC in the UEFA Champions League playoffs on August 27, losing 1-0 on aggregate and dropping into the UEFA Europa League.

