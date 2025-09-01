Popular tags: featured 20
TASS (TELEGRAM) * «ERDOGAN SU PUTIN, RAPPORTI RUSSIA-TURCHIA IN CRESCITA, IL DIALOGO SULL’UCRAINA PROSEGUE»

11.13 - lunedì 1 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il Presidente turco Recep Tayyip Erdogan ha affermato, durante l’incontro con Putin, che le relazioni tra Turchia e Russia nel settore del commercio, del turismo, degli investimenti e dell’energia continuano a svilupparsi.

Erdogan ha anche detto che considera i colloqui di Istanbul sull’Ucraina un contributo alla soluzione pacifica.

///
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a meeting with Putin that relations between Turkey and Russia in trade, tourism, investment, and energy continue developing.

Erdogan also said that he considers the Istanbul talks on Ukraine to be a contribution to the peaceful settlement.

