TASS (TELEGRAM) * ERDOGAN, «HO IN PROGRAMMA DI DISCUTERE CON TRUMP LE FORNITURE DI JET DA COMBATTIMENTO, F-35 E F-16»

07.08 - martedì 23 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il Presidente turco Recep Tayyip Erdogan ha dichiarato al canale televisivo Fox News, con sede negli Stati Uniti, di avere in programma di discutere con il Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump le forniture di jet da combattimento F-35 e F-16.

“In questo momento, ci accingiamo a negoziare di nuovo su questo argomento. Ci aspettiamo che anche gli Stati Uniti facciano ciò che devono fare, sia per quanto riguarda gli F-35 che per quanto riguarda la questione degli F-16 e la loro produzione, manutenzione, eccetera”, ha detto Erdogan.

La Turchia è stata esclusa dal programma di sviluppo dell’F-35 nel 2019, quando ha scelto di acquistare i sistemi di difesa aerea S-400 della Russia. La Turchia produceva alcuni componenti, elementi della fusoliera e alcuni sistemi per i jet da combattimento statunitensi.

///

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told US-based Fox News television channel that he had plans to discuss with US President Donald Trump supplies of F-35 and F-16 fighter jets.

“Right now, we are going to negotiate on this again. We expect that the United States will also do what it needs to do – both about F-35s and also the issue of F-16s and their production, maintenance, etc.,” Erdogan said.

Turkey was excluded from the F-35 development program in 2019, when it opted to purchase Russia’s S-400 air defense systems. Turkey used to produce some of the components, fuselage elements and some systems for US fighter jets at the issue.