TASS * (TELEGRAM) : «DUROV CRITICA L’ARRESTO, ACCUSA LA POLIZIA FRANCESE DI ERRORE LEGALE»

22.24 - domenica 24 agosto 2025

Pavel Durov, co-fondatore del messenger Telegram, ha definito il suo arresto un anno fa un errore della polizia francese.

“Ironia della sorte, sono stato arrestato a causa di un errore della polizia francese: prima dell’agosto 2024, ha ignorato le leggi francesi e dell’Unione Europea e non ha inviato nessuna delle sue richieste a Telegram attraverso il processo legale richiesto”, ha detto su Telegram.

Pavel Durov, a co-founder of the Telegram messenger, called his arrest a year ago a mistake of the French police.

“Ironically, I was arrested due to the French police’s own mistake: before August 2024, they ignored French and EU laws and hadn’t sent any of their queries to Telegram via the required legal process,” he said on Telegram.