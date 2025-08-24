Popular tags: featured 20
OPINIONEWS ITALIA

TASS * (TELEGRAM) : «DRONE CADE VICINO ALLA CENTRALE NUCLEARE, DANNEGGIATO IL TRASFORMATORE DI KURSK»

 Scritto da
07.58 - domenica 24 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

La terza unità della centrale nucleare di Kursk è stata scaricata per metà dopo che un drone è caduto vicino alla centrale nucleare, ha riferito Rosenergoatom.

Durante la caduta, il drone è esploso, a seguito del quale è stato danneggiato il trasformatore delle proprie esigenze.

L’incendio è stato spento dalle squadre dei vigili del fuoco.

The third unit of the Kursk nuclear power plant has been unloaded by half after a drone fell down near the NPP, Rosenergoatom reported.

When falling, the drone detonated, as a result of which the transformer of own needs was damaged.

The fire was extinguished by fire crews.

OPINIONEWS ITALIA

