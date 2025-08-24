TASS * (TELEGRAM) : DIPARTIMENTO USA: «UNA SOLUZIONE NEGOZIATA DEL CONFLITTO UCRAINO SOSTERRÀ LA SOVRANITÀ DEL PAESE E GARANTIRÀ SICUREZZA A LUNGO TERMINE»

10.58 - domenica 24 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Una soluzione negoziata del conflitto ucraino sosterrà la sovranità del Paese e garantirà la sua sicurezza a lungo termine, portando ad una pace duratura, ha affermato il Dipartimento di Stato americano.

///

A negotiated settlement of the Ukrainian conflict will uphold the country’s sovereignty and guarantee its long-term security, leading to durable peace, the US Department of State said.