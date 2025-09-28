TASS (TELEGRAM) * CREMLINO: PESKOV, «PUTIN HA GIÀ CHIARITO LA RISPOSTA AD EVENTUALI ATTACCHI DA PARTE DI KIEV, MEGLIO NON FARE IPOTESI»

12.51 - domenica 28 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il Presidente russo Vladimir Putin ha già avvertito quale sarebbe la risposta in caso di tentativi da parte di Kiev di attaccare il Cremlino. È meglio non fare nemmeno ipotesi su tale scenario, ha detto il portavoce del Cremlino Dmitry Peskov in un’intervista con il giornalista di VGTRK Pavel Zarubin.

“Il nostro comandante supremo in capo, il nostro Presidente, ha già parlato di questo argomento. È meglio non discuterne nemmeno. E tutti lo capiscono”, ha risposto alla domanda su come la Russia percepirebbe tali attacchi, se dovessero essere tentati.

///

Russian President Vladimir Putin has already warned what the response would be in the event of any attempts by Kiev to attack the Kremlin, it is better not even to speculate about such a scenario, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

“Our supreme commander-in-chief, our President, has already spoken on this topic. It is better not even to discuss it. And everyone understands this,” he replied when asked how Russia would perceive such attacks, should they be attempted.