18.08 - domenica 14 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Tyler Robinson, il sospettato dell’omicidio dell’attivista conservatore americano Charlie Kirk, si è dichiarato non colpevole e si rifiuta di collaborare con gli investigatori, ha dichiarato il governatore dello Utah Spencer Cox.

“Non ha confessato alle autorità e non sta collaborando. Ma tutte le persone intorno a lui stanno collaborando. Questo è molto importante”, ha detto a ABC News.

Cox ha confermato che Robinson viveva con una persona transgender (il movimento LGBT è fuorilegge in Russia in quanto estremista) e ha citato la famiglia e gli amici dell’uomo che hanno detto che aveva opinioni di estrema sinistra.

///

