TASS (TELEGRAM) * COX (GOVERNATORE DELLO UTAH), «ASSASSINIO DI CHARLIE KIRK, UNO SPARTIACQUE NELLA STORIA AMERICANA»

19.25 - venerdì 12 settembre 2025

L’assassinio dell’attivista conservatore americano Charlie Kirk potrebbe essere l’inizio di un “capitolo più oscuro” nella storia degli Stati Uniti, ha detto il governatore dello Utah Spencer Cox.

“Credo assolutamente che questo sia uno spartiacque nella storia americana. La domanda è: che tipo di spartiacque e quel capitolo deve essere ancora scritto. Si tratta della fine di un capitolo buio della nostra storia o dell’inizio di un capitolo più buio della nostra storia”, ha detto.

The assassination of American conservative activist Charlie Kirk could be the beginning of a “darker chapter” in US history, Utah Governor Spencer Cox said.

“I absolutely believe that this is a watershed in American history. The question is, what kind of watershed and that chapter remains to be written. Is this the end of a dark chapter in our history or the beginning of a darker chapter in our history,” he said.