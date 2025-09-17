TASS (TELEGRAM) * CAMBOGIA: «SCONTRI AL CONFINE, LA POLIZIA SPARA PROIETTILI DI GOMMA CONTRO I CITTADINI»

20.08 - mercoledì 17 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

La polizia thailandese ha usato proiettili di gomma contro cittadini cambogiani, ha riferito l’Esercito Reale Thailandese.

I manifestanti stavano cercando di impedire alle autorità locali di erigere delle barriere al confine tra i due Paesi.

Video: TASS/Reuters

Thai police used rubber bullets against Cambodian citizens, the Royal Thai Army reported.

The protesters were trying to prevent local authorities from setting up barriers on the border between the two countries.

Video: TASS/Reuters