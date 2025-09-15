Popular tags:
News immediate,
non mediate!
OPINIONEWS ITALIA

TASS (TELEGRAM) * BUDA (LEGISLATORE EUROPEO POLACCO), «NOVE COLPI DI PISTOLA A BRUCIAPELO, NON ERO IN MACCHINA DURANTE L’ATTACCO»

19.17 - lunedì 15 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Il legislatore europeo polacco Waldemar Buda ha riferito che il suo veicolo è stato attaccato a Bruxelles.

“Nove colpi di pistola a bruciapelo, non ero in macchina durante l’attacco”, ha scritto su X.

Foto: waldemar_buda/X

European legislator from Poland, Waldemar Buda, reported that his motor vehicle was attacked in Brussels.

“Nine shots fired point blank, I was not in the car during the attack,” he wrote on X.

Photo: waldemar_buda/X

