TASS (TELEGRAM) * BUDA (LEGISLATORE EUROPEO POLACCO), «NOVE COLPI DI PISTOLA A BRUCIAPELO, NON ERO IN MACCHINA DURANTE L’ATTACCO»

19.17 - lunedì 15 settembre 2025
Il legislatore europeo polacco Waldemar Buda ha riferito che il suo veicolo è stato attaccato a Bruxelles.
“Nove colpi di pistola a bruciapelo, non ero in macchina durante l’attacco”, ha scritto su X.
Foto: waldemar_buda/X
European legislator from Poland, Waldemar Buda, reported that his motor vehicle was attacked in Brussels.
“Nine shots fired point blank, I was not in the car during the attack,” he wrote on X.
Photo: waldemar_buda/X
