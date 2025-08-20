TASS * (TELEGRAM) : BESSENT, “NON È ESCLUSO CHE IL VERTICE TRILATERALE USA – RUSSIA – UCRAINA POSSA SVOLGERSI A BUDAPEST”

02.32 - mercoledì 20 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il Segretario del Tesoro degli Stati Uniti, Scott Bessent, non ha escluso che il vertice trilaterale tra Russia, Stati Uniti e Ucraina possa svolgersi a Budapest.

“Questo è ciò che sentiamo, ma prima dobbiamo superare l’incontro bilaterale [tra Putin e Zelensky]”, ha detto in un’intervista a Fox News.

///

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent did not rule out that the trilateral summit of Russia, the US and Ukraine could take place in Budapest.

“That’s what we’re hearing, but we have to get through the bilateral [meeting between Putin and Zelensky] first,” he said in an interview with Fox News.