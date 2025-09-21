TASS (TELEGRAM) * BENJAMIN NETANYAHU, «NON CI SARÀ NESSUNO STATO PALESTINESE, A OVEST DEL FIUME GIORDANO»

18.01 - domenica 21 settembre 2025
“Non ci sarà nessuno Stato palestinese a ovest del fiume Giordano”, ha detto il Primo Ministro israeliano Benjamin Netanyahu, commentando le dichiarazioni di Regno Unito, Canada e Australia.
“There will be no Palestinian state west of the Jordan River,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, commenting on statements by the UK, Canada and Australia.
