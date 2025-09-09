TASS (TELEGRAM) * «BAYROU SI DIMETTE, MACRON ACCETTA L’USCITA DEL PRIMO MINISTRO FRANCESE»

17.43 - martedì 9 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il governo francese ha confermato sul suo sito web che il Primo Ministro Francois Bayrou ha presentato le sue dimissioni al Presidente Emmanuel Macron.

“Il 9 settembre 2025, il Primo Ministro Francois Bayrou ha presentato le dimissioni del suo Governo al Presidente della Repubblica Emmanuel Macron, che le ha accettate.

Il Primo Ministro, insieme ai membri del Governo, continuerà a svolgere le proprie funzioni fino alla nomina di un nuovo Governo”, si legge nel messaggio.

///

The French government has confirmed on its website that Prime Minister Francois Bayrou has tendered his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron.

“On September 9, 2025, Prime Minister Francois Bayrou submitted the resignation of his government to President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron, who accepted it.

The prime minister, together with the members of the government will carry on with their duties until a new government is appointed,” reads the message.