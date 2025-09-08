TASS (TELEGRAM) * «BAYROU SFIDUCIATO DALL’ASSEMBLEA NAZIONALE, 364 VOTI CONTRO LA SUA LEADERSHIP»

20.57 - lunedì 8 settembre 2025
L’Assemblea Nazionale francese, o camera bassa del Parlamento, ha votato per estromettere il Primo Ministro Francois Bayrou dopo il suo discorso programmatico.
Il presidente della Camera bassa Yael Braun-Pivet, 364 legislatori hanno votato contro Bayrou e 194 lo hanno sostenuto.
France’s National Assembly, or lower house of parliament, has voted to oust Prime Minister Francois Bayrou after his program speech.
Lower house speaker Yael Braun-Pivet, 364 lawmakers voted against Bayrou and 194 supported him.
