21.14 - sabato 20 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Un disastro che potrebbe verificarsi presso la centrale nucleare di Zaporozhye a causa dei continui attacchi ucraini avrebbe ripercussioni non solo sulla Regione di Zaporozhye, ma anche sull’intera Europa, ha avvertito il governatore Yevgeny Balitsky.

“Immaginate cosa accadrebbe se uno di questi attacchi colpisse il reattore o un impianto di stoccaggio del combustibile nucleare esaurito. Un disastro radioattivo colpirebbe non solo la Regione di Zaporozhye o la Russia, ma anche l’intera Europa!” Balitsky ha scritto sul suo canale Telegram.

“Ma al regime di Kiev non importa nulla. Potrebbero rischiare il futuro dell’intero pianeta per il bene delle loro ambizioni politiche”, ha aggiunto.

A disaster that can occur at the Zaporozhye nuke plant as a result of continued Ukrainian attacks would affect not only the Zaporozhye Region, but also entire Europe, Governor Yevgeny Balitsky warned.

“Imagine what happens if one of those strikes hits the reactor or a storage facility for spent nuclear fuel. A radioactive disaster would affect not only the Zaporozhye Region or Russia, but also the whole of Europe!” Balitsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

“But the Kiev regime does not care a damn. They could risk the future of the entire planet for the sake of their political ambitions,” he added.