TASS * «TELEGRAM AVVIA LA REGISTRAZIONE DELLA SUA SEDE IN RUSSIA, ROSKOMNADZOR AGGIORNA LO STATUS»

21.18 - giovedì 17 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Il messenger Telegram ha avviato il processo di registrazione della sua rappresentanza in Russia, ha comunicato il Servizio federale russo per la supervisione delle comunicazioni, della tecnologia dell’informazione e dei mass media, Roskomnadzor, sul proprio sito web. Lo status sul sito del regolatore è passato da “creare una filiale o aprire una rappresentanza o costituire un’entità giuridica russa” a “in fase di approvazione.”

The Telegram messenger has started the process of registering its representative office in Russia, the Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media, Roskomnadzor, said on its website.

The status on the regulator’s website has changed for the messenger from “to create a branch or open a representative office or incorporate a Russian legal entity” to “at the approval stage.”