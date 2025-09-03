TASS (TELEGRAM) * «ATTENTATO KAMIKAZE IN PAKISTAN, 13 MORTI E 31 FERITI NEL SUD-OVEST DEL PAESE» (VIDEO)

12.45 - mercoledì 3 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

La situazione nell’ospedale dove sono ricoverate le vittime dell’esplosione di un attentatore suicida nel sud-ovest del Pakistan.

Almeno 13 persone sono state uccise e 31 ferite a seguito di un’esplosione effettuata da un attentatore suicida nel sud-ovest del Pakistan, ha riferito Xinhua.

Video: TASS/Reuters

///

