Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
News immediate,
non mediate!

Diretta video Opinione H24: Viabilità Trento

Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS ITALIA

TASS (TELEGRAM) * «ATTENTATO KAMIKAZE IN PAKISTAN, 13 MORTI E 31 FERITI NEL SUD-OVEST DEL PAESE» (VIDEO)

 Scritto da
E-mail Stampa
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
12.45 - mercoledì 3 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

La situazione nell’ospedale dove sono ricoverate le vittime dell’esplosione di un attentatore suicida nel sud-ovest del Pakistan.

Almeno 13 persone sono state uccise e 31 ferite a seguito di un’esplosione effettuata da un attentatore suicida nel sud-ovest del Pakistan, ha riferito Xinhua.

Video: TASS/Reuters

 

///
The situation at the hospital where victims of a suicide bomber’s explosion in southwestern Pakistan are being admitted.

At least 13 people have been killed and 31 injured as a result of an explosion carried out by a suicide bomber in southwestern Pakistan, Xinhua reported.

Video: TASS/Reuters

Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS ITALIA

Per donare ora, clicca qui



© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
DELLA FONTE TITOLARE DELLA NOTIZIA E/O COMUNICATO STAMPA

È consentito a terzi (ed a testate giornalistiche) l’utilizzo integrale o parziale del presente contenuto, ma con l’obbligo di Legge di citare la fonte: “Agenzia giornalistica Opinione”.
È comunque sempre vietata la riproduzione delle immagini.

Articoli correlati

I commenti sono chiusi.