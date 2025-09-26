TASS (TELEGRAM) * ASSEMBLEA ONU: «NETANYAHU HA CHIESTO AL MOVIMENTO RADICALE PALESTINESE HAMAS DI DEPORRE IMMEDIATAMENTE LE ARMI»

16.44 - venerdì 26 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

In un discorso all’Assemblea Generale delle Nazioni Unite, il Primo Ministro israeliano Benjamin Netanyahu ha chiesto al movimento radicale palestinese Hamas di deporre immediatamente le armi e di rilasciare gli ostaggi israeliani.

In cambio, ha detto, ai militanti sarà permesso di vivere e le ostilità nella Striscia di Gaza cesseranno.

Netanyahu ha detto che il suo discorso è stato trasmesso non solo attraverso gli altoparlanti al confine di Israele con Gaza, ma anche “direttamente ai telefoni cellulari dei leader di Hamas, grazie agli sforzi speciali dei servizi segreti israeliani.”

“Vi sto dicendo ora: deponete le armi, liberate il mio popolo, liberate gli ostaggi, tutti e 48, in questo momento. Se lo farete, sopravvivrete. Altrimenti, Israele vi raggiungerà e vi distruggerà tutti. Se Hamas accetta le nostre richieste, la guerra può finire in questo momento,” ha detto.

In a speech to the UN General Assembly, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demanded that the radical Palestinian movement Hamas immediately lay down its arms and release Israeli hostages.

In return, he said, the militants would be allowed to live and hostilities in the Gaza Strip would cease.

Netanyahu said his address was being broadcast not only through loudspeakers on Israel’s border with Gaza but also “directly to the mobile phones of Hamas leaders through special efforts by Israeli intelligence services.”

“I am telling you now: lay down your arms, release my people, free the hostages, all 48 of them, right now. If you do this, you will survive. If not, Israel will reach you and destroy you all. If Hamas agrees to our demands, the war can end right now,” he said.