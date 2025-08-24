TASS * (TELEGRAM) : ARAUD (EX AMBASCIATORE FRANCESE NEGLI STATI UNITI), «L’EUROPA È IMPOTENTE SUL CONFLITTO UCRAINO, FINISCE L’ERA DELLA DOMINAZIONE OCCIDENTALE»

19.51 - domenica 24 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

L’Europa sta dimostrando impotenza nel conflitto in Ucraina, rifiutando di riconoscere il ritiro dell’Occidente sullo sfondo del nuovo ordine mondiale, ha dichiarato l’ex ambasciatore francese negli Stati Uniti Gérard Araud alla rivista Le Point.

“Stiamo assistendo alla fine dell’era della dominazione occidentale”, ha detto il diplomatico.

“Ciò è dovuto sia al graduale cambiamento dell’equilibrio di potere globale non a favore dell’Occidente, sia al fatto che il ‘gendarme’ americano, che ne era il leader e il difensore, non vuole più svolgere questo ruolo”

///

Europe is demonstrating helplessness in the conflict in Ukraine, refusing to recognize the West’s retreat into the background in the new world order, former French ambassador to the United States Gérard Araud told Le Point magazine.

“We are witnessing the end of the era of Western domination,” the diplomat said.

“This is due both to the gradual change in the global balance of power not in favor of the West, and to the fact that the American ‘gendarme’, who was its leader and defender, no longer wants to play this role.”