TASS (TELEGRAM) * ARAGHCHI, «TEHERAN PRONTA A RIPRENDERE I COLLOQUI INDIRETTI CON WASHINGTON SUL NUCLEARE, CHIEDIAMO GARANZIE DI NON AGGRESSIONE»

18.39 - martedì 26 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Teheran è pronta a riprendere i colloqui indiretti con Washington sulla questione nucleare, a condizione che sia sicura che gli Stati Uniti e Israele non attaccheranno di nuovo il Paese, ha dichiarato il Ministro degli Esteri iraniano Abbas Araghchi in un’intervista al quotidiano Asharq Al Awsat.

“Dobbiamo ricevere garanzie che si tratterà di negoziati onesti e corretti, che soddisfino gli interessi di entrambe le parti e che siano basati sul vantaggio reciproco”, ha detto il diplomatico di punta.

Allo stesso tempo, Araghchi ha osservato che un conflitto armato con Israele potrebbe ripetersi, ma Teheran è pronta ad affrontare qualsiasi sviluppo nella regione.

