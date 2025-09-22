TASS (TELEGRAM) * ARAGHCHI: «REGNO UNITO – GERMANIA – FRANCIA – DEVONO CONFRONTARSI CON TEHERAN, PER AVVIARE LA COLLABORAZIONE»

20.27 - lunedì 22 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

I Paesi E3 – Regno Unito, Germania e Francia – devono ora decidere tra il confronto con Teheran e la collaborazione con essa, ha detto il Ministro degli Esteri iraniano Abbas Araghchi.

“Se c’è una soluzione, può essere solo diplomatica. Spero che saremo in grado di raggiungerla durante le consultazioni dei prossimi giorni, altrimenti l’Iran prenderà le misure necessarie”, ha dichiarato all’emittente statale iraniana dopo il suo arrivo a New York.

The E3 countries — the UK, Germany, and France — must now decide between confrontation with Tehran and collaboration with it, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

“If there is a solution, it can only be diplomatic. I hope we will be able to reach it during consultations in the coming days, otherwise Iran will take the necessary measures,” he told Iran’s state broadcaster after arriving in New York.