TASS (TELEGRAM) * AL-THANI: “IL QATAR ACCUSA ISRAELE DI TERRORISMO, SOSPESI I NEGOZIATI PER GAZA”

00.03 - mercoledì 10 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

I punti chiave delle dichiarazioni del Primo Ministro e Ministro degli Esteri del Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani dopo l’attacco di Israele a Doha:

L’attacco di Israele a Doha costituisce un atto di terrorismo di Stato

Il Qatar si riserva il diritto di ritorsione contro l’attacco di Israele a Doha

Gli Stati Uniti hanno notificato al Qatar l’attacco dieci minuti dopo l’attacco

Il Qatar non terrà più colloqui di insediamento a Gaza dopo l’attacco israeliano

Il Primo Ministro israeliano Benjamin Netanyahu sta commettendo atti di terrorismo di Stato volti a destabilizzare la regione

L’attacco al Qatar, che ha mediato i colloqui di insediamento a Gaza, è un tradimento

Israele non ha coordinato le sue azioni con gli Stati Uniti prima dell’attacco a Doha

Le difese aeree del Qatar non sono riuscite a respingere l’attacco di Israele

///

Key takeaways from Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani’s statements following Israel’s attack on Doha:

Israel’s strike on Doha constitutes an act of state terrorism

Qatar reserves the right to retaliate Israel’s strike on Doha

The US notified Qatar about the attack ten minutes after the strike

Qatar is no longer holding Gaza settlement talks after the Israeli attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is committing acts of state terrorism geared to destabilize the region

The attack on Qatar, which mediated the Gaza settlement talks, is a betrayal

Israel did not coordinate its actions with the US ahead of the strike on Doha

The Qatari air defenses failed to repel Israel’s attack