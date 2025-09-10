TASS (TELEGRAM) * AL-THANI: “IL QATAR ACCUSA ISRAELE DI TERRORISMO, SOSPESI I NEGOZIATI PER GAZA”

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)
*
I punti chiave delle dichiarazioni del Primo Ministro e Ministro degli Esteri del Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani dopo l’attacco di Israele a Doha:
L’attacco di Israele a Doha costituisce un atto di terrorismo di Stato
Il Qatar si riserva il diritto di ritorsione contro l’attacco di Israele a Doha
Gli Stati Uniti hanno notificato al Qatar l’attacco dieci minuti dopo l’attacco
Il Qatar non terrà più colloqui di insediamento a Gaza dopo l’attacco israeliano
Il Primo Ministro israeliano Benjamin Netanyahu sta commettendo atti di terrorismo di Stato volti a destabilizzare la regione
L’attacco al Qatar, che ha mediato i colloqui di insediamento a Gaza, è un tradimento
Israele non ha coordinato le sue azioni con gli Stati Uniti prima dell’attacco a Doha
Le difese aeree del Qatar non sono riuscite a respingere l’attacco di Israele
///
Key takeaways from Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani’s statements following Israel’s attack on Doha:
Israel’s strike on Doha constitutes an act of state terrorism
Qatar reserves the right to retaliate Israel’s strike on Doha
The US notified Qatar about the attack ten minutes after the strike
Qatar is no longer holding Gaza settlement talks after the Israeli attack
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is committing acts of state terrorism geared to destabilize the region
The attack on Qatar, which mediated the Gaza settlement talks, is a betrayal
Israel did not coordinate its actions with the US ahead of the strike on Doha
The Qatari air defenses failed to repel Israel’s attack