TASS (TELEGRAM) * AL JAZEERA: «ISRAELE HA DISTRUTTO UN ALTRO GRATTACIELO, NEL SUD DI GAZA» (VIDEO)

19.23 - domenica 28 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Israele ha distrutto un altro grattacielo nel sud di Gaza, ha riferito Al Jazeera.

Tutti i residenti dell’edificio sono stati evacuati in anticipo a seguito di un avvertimento dell’esercito israeliano.

Video: TASS/Reuters/Agenzia Anadolu.

Israel has destroyed another high-rise building in southern Gaza, Al Jazeera reported.

All residents of the building were evacuated in advance following a warning from the Israeli army.

Video: TASS/Reuters/Anadolu Agency