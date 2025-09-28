TASS (TELEGRAM) * AL JAZEERA: «ISRAELE HA DISTRUTTO UN ALTRO GRATTACIELO, NEL SUD DI GAZA» (VIDEO)

19.23 - domenica 28 settembre 2025
(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)
*
Israele ha distrutto un altro grattacielo nel sud di Gaza, ha riferito Al Jazeera.
Tutti i residenti dell’edificio sono stati evacuati in anticipo a seguito di un avvertimento dell’esercito israeliano.
Video: TASS/Reuters/Agenzia Anadolu.
///
Israel has destroyed another high-rise building in southern Gaza, Al Jazeera reported.
All residents of the building were evacuated in advance following a warning from the Israeli army.
Video: TASS/Reuters/Anadolu Agency
Categoria news:OPINIONEWS ITALIA