TASS (TELEGRAM) * «AGGREDISCE L’EX PRIMO MINISTRO CECO CON UNA STAMPELLA, ARRESTATO SUL POSTO»

00.03 - martedì 2 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

La polizia ha arrestato un uomo che ha aggredito l’ex Primo Ministro ceco e leader del movimento di opposizione ANO Andrej Babis, ha riferito l’agenzia di stampa CTK.

Secondo le informazioni preliminari, l’aggressore – un uomo anziano – ha colpito Babis più volte alla testa con una stampella durante una manifestazione elettorale nel villaggio di Dobra.

È stato arrestato subito dopo l’incidente.

La polizia ha classificato le sue azioni come ‘teppismo’ secondo il diritto penale.

Police have arrested a man who attacked former Czech Prime Minister and opposition ANO movement leader Andrej Babis, the CTK news agency reported.

According to preliminary information, the assailant — an elderly man — struck Babis several times on the head with a crutch during an election rally in the village of Dobra.

He was detained immediately after the incident.

Police have classified his actions as “hooliganism” under criminal law.