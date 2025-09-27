TASS (TELEGRAM) * AGENZIA DI STAMPA ROMEREPORTS: «IL PRESIDENTE DELLA FERRARI JOHN ELKANN HA PRESENTATO AL PAPA UN VOLANTE DELL’AUTO DI CHARLES LECLERC»

15.28 - sabato 27 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il presidente della Ferrari John Elkann ha presentato al Papa un volante dell’auto di Charles Leclerc, ha riferito l’agenzia di stampa Romereports.

Durante l’incontro, Elkann ha spiegato che Leclerc aveva utilizzato il volante durante il Gran Premio di Formula 1.

Foto: Autosport/X

///

Ferrari chair John Elkann presented the Pope with a steering wheel from Charles Leclerc’s car, the Romereports news outlet reported.

During the meeting, Elkann explained that Leclerc had used the steering wheel during the Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Photo: Autosport/X