TASS (TELEGRAM) * «104 LEGISLATORI FRANCESI CHIEDONO LA RIMOZIONE DI MACRON, HANNO FIRMATO UNA PROPOSTA DI DESTITUZIONE»

18.53 - venerdì 12 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Più di 100 legislatori francesi hanno firmato una proposta per rimuovere il Presidente Emmanuel Macron dal suo incarico.

Ben 104 legislatori di La France Insoumise, i rappresentanti dei territori d’oltremare e i membri dei partiti verde e comunista hanno firmato una proposta di destituzione del Presidente della Repubblica, ha scritto Mathilde Panot, leader della fazione di sinistra La France Insoumise, sulla sua pagina X.

Nel suo post precedente, ha scritto che i legislatori hanno presentato “a Emmanuel Macron una scelta: o le dimissioni o l’impeachment”

More than 100 French lawmakers have signed a proposal to remove President Emmanuel Macron from office.

As many as 104 lawmakers with La France Insoumise, representatives of overseas territories, and members of the green and communist parties have signed a proposal on dismissing the president of the republic, Mathilde Panot, leader of the left-wing La France Insoumise faction, wrote on her X page.

In her previous post, she wrote that the lawmakers had presented “Emmanuel Macron with a choice: either resign or be impeached.”