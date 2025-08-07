TASS * «TELEFONATA VON DER LEYEN – ZELENSKY, FOCUS SU PACE ED INGRESSO DELL’UCRAINA NELL’UNIONE EUROPEA»

17.35 - giovedì 7 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

La presidente della Commissione Europea Ursula von der Leyen ha dichiarato di aver parlato al telefono con Vladimir Zelensky riguardo al conflitto in Ucraina e alla possibile adesione del suo paese all’Unione Europea. “Ho parlato con Zelensky sugli sviluppi degli ultimi giorni. Abbiamo discusso i prossimi passi verso un accordo di pace negoziato e l’adesione futura dell’Ucraina all’Unione Europea, oltre alla sua ricostruzione. La posizione dell’Europa è chiara. Sosteniamo pienamente l’Ucraina. Continueremo a giocare un ruolo attivo per garantire una pace giusta e duratura”, ha scritto su X.

Head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that she has talked over the phone with Vladimir Zelensky about the conflict in Ukraine and his nation’s potential admission to the EU. “I have spoken with Zelensky on the developments of the last days. We discussed the next steps on the way towards a negotiated peace agreement and Ukraine’s future membership in the European Union as well as its reconstruction. Europe’s position is clear. We fully support Ukraine. We will continue to play an active role to guarantee a just and lasting peace,” she wrote on X.