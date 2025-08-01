TASS * STRISCIA DI GAZA: «83 MORTI E 554 FERITI IN 24 ORE PER AZIONI ISRAELIANE, BILANCIO TOTALE OLTRE 60 MILA MORTI DAL 2023»

20.19 - venerdì 1 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Almeno 83 persone sono state uccise e 554 sono rimaste ferite nell’enclave palestinese di Gaza nelle ultime 24 ore a causa delle azioni israeliane, secondo il Ministero della Salute dell’enclave tramite il suo canale ufficiale Telegram. Nel corso delle ultime 24 ore, gli ospedali nella Striscia di Gaza hanno ricevuto 83 corpi dei deceduti (incluso uno recuperato sotto le macerie) e 554 feriti. Questo porta il numero totale di vittime dell’escalation del conflitto a Gaza da ottobre 2023 a 60.332 morti e oltre 147.000 feriti.

///

At least 83 people were killed and 554 injured in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza over the past 24 hours due to Israeli actions, according to the enclave’s Health Ministry via its official Telegram channel. “In the past 24 hours, hospitals in the Gaza Strip received 83 [bodies] of the deceased (including one recovered from under the rubble) and 554 injured,” the statement said. This brings the total number of casualties from the escalation of the conflict in Gaza since October 2023 to 60,332 dead and over 147,000 injured.