TASS * SPAGNA – INCENDI «5 MILA PERSONE BLOCCATE, MIGLIAIA DI ETTARI DI FORESTA DISTRUTTI» (VIDEO)

16.15 - mercoledì 13 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Oltre 5.000 persone in Spagna non sono riuscite a tornare a casa a causa degli incendi, riferisce El Pais. L’incendio ha già distrutto migliaia di ettari di foresta. Due persone sono morte. Ci sono anche dei feriti.

Over 5,000 people in Spain were unable to return home because of fires, El Pais reports. The fire has already destroyed thousands of hectares of forest. Two people were killed. There are also injured.