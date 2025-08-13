Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
News immediate,
non mediate!

Diretta video Opinione H24: Viabilità Trento

Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS

TASS * SPAGNA – INCENDI «5 MILA PERSONE BLOCCATE, MIGLIAIA DI ETTARI DI FORESTA DISTRUTTI» (VIDEO)

 Scritto da
E-mail Stampa
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
16.15 - mercoledì 13 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Oltre 5.000 persone in Spagna non sono riuscite a tornare a casa a causa degli incendi, riferisce El Pais. L’incendio ha già distrutto migliaia di ettari di foresta. Due persone sono morte. Ci sono anche dei feriti.

///

Over 5,000 people in Spain were unable to return home because of fires, El Pais reports. The fire has already destroyed thousands of hectares of forest. Two people were killed. There are also injured.

Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS

Per donare ora, clicca qui



© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
DELLA FONTE TITOLARE DELLA NOTIZIA E/O COMUNICATO STAMPA

È consentito a terzi (ed a testate giornalistiche) l’utilizzo integrale o parziale del presente contenuto, ma con l’obbligo di Legge di citare la fonte: “Agenzia giornalistica Opinione”.
È comunque sempre vietata la riproduzione delle immagini.

Articoli correlati

I commenti sono chiusi.