TASS * «SITUAZIONE UMANITARIA A GAZA OLTRE L’ORRORE, 37 BAMBINI MORTI DI MALNUTRIZIONE DAL PRIMO LUGLIO»

The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is “beyond horrific,” with 37 children dying of malnutrition in the enclave since July 1, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported. According to the agency’s spokesman Ramesh Rajasingham, more than 61,000 people have died in the Gaza Strip since October 2023, including at least 18,000 children. Among the dead are “over 500 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since hostilities escalated, including at least 167 women.” Rajasingham called on states to “do what is necessary to end this inhumanity and pain,” adding that “it is also what international law demand.”