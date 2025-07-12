TASS * SHEINBAUM: «LA PRESIDENTE MESSICANA SI DICE SICURA DI UN ACCORDO CON GLI STATI UNITI, PER EVITARE DAZI DEL 30%»

23.03 - sabato 12 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

La presidente messicana Claudia Sheinbaum ha dichiarato di essere convinta che il suo governo riuscirà a raggiungere un accordo con gli Stati Uniti prima che entrino in vigore le tariffe del 30% su prodotti messicani.

“Le tariffe sulle importazioni messicane verso gli Stati Uniti sono previste dal 1° agosto, ma riteniamo, in base ai colloqui di ieri con i nostri colleghi americani, che riusciremo a concordare con il governo statunitense condizioni migliori. Ho sempre detto che è importante mantenere la calma in situazioni simili per affrontare eventuali problemi”, ha dichiarato durante il suo viaggio nello Stato di Sonora, commentando la lettera del presidente statunitense Donald Trump che notificava l’imposizione di tariffe del 30% sulle importazioni dal Messico a partire dal 1° agosto.

///

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has said that she is convinced that her government will manage to reach an agreement with the United States before the latter’s 30% tariffs on Mexican products come into effect.

“The tariffs [on Mexican imports to the US] are announced starting on August 1, but we think based on our yesterday’s talks with our [American] colleagues that we will manage to agree with the US government on better terms. I have always said that it is important to have one’s head cool in situations like this to be able to cope with any problems,” she said during her trip to the State of Sonora, commenting on US President Donald Trump’s letter notifying that the US is imposing 30% tariffs on imports from Mexico from August 1.