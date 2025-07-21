TASS * «SANZIONI UE ANTI-RUSSIA, LA CINA PRONTA A MISURE DECISIVE CONTRO IL 18ESIMO PACCHETTO»

07.08 - lunedì 21 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Per proteggere i diritti delle aziende nazionali, la Cina risponderà con misure decisive al 18° pacchetto di sanzioni anti-Russia dell’Ue, ha dichiarato il Ministero del Commercio.

“La Cina insiste affinché la parte europea abbandoni immediatamente le sue azioni errate di includere imprese e istituzioni finanziarie cinesi nelle liste di sanzioni”, si legge in una dichiarazione pubblicata sul sito ufficiale.

“La Cina adotterà le misure necessarie e difenderà con determinazione i diritti e gli interessi legittimi delle aziende cinesi.”

///

❗️To protect the rights of national companies, the China will respond to the 18th package of EU anti-Russian sanctions with decisive measures, the Ministry of Commerce said.

“China insists that the European side immediately abandon its erroneous actions to include Chinese enterprises and financial institutions in the sanctions lists,” the statement published on its website said. “China will take the necessary measures, and we will resolutely protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.”