TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * PESKOV, «LA RUSSIA PRENDERÀ IN CONSIDERAZIONE LA PROPOSTA, PER UN CESSATE IL FUOCO DI 30 GIORNI IN UCRAINA»

21.40 - sabato 10 maggio 2025

(Il testo seguente è tratto integralmente dalla nota stampa inviata all’Agenzia Opinione) –

///

La Russia prenderà in considerazione una proposta per un cessate il fuoco di 30 giorni in Ucraina, ha detto alla CNN il portavoce presidenziale Dmitry Peskov.

“Dobbiamo rifletterci. Questi sono nuovi sviluppi. Abbiamo la nostra posizione”, ha detto.

Peskov ha osservato che il presidente russo Vladimir Putin “ha annunciato un cessate il fuoco per tre giorni qualche giorno fa”.

“Avete sentito qualche reazione da Kiev? No, nemmeno noi. Avete sentito critiche a Kiev per non essere in grado di rispondere o per non essere disposta a rispondere? No”, ha sottolineato il portavoce presidenziale russo. “Se Kiev è disposta a un cessate il fuoco, perché non farlo almeno per tre giorni?”

Russia will consider a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN.

“We have to think about that. These are new developments. We have our own position,” he said.

Peskov noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin “announced a ceasefire for three days a few days ago.”

“Have you heard any reaction from Kiev? No, we haven’t heard it, either. Have you heard any criticism of Kiev for not being able to respond or not willing to respond? No,” the Russian presidential spokesman emphasized. “If Kiev is willing to have a ceasefire why not to have a ceasefire at least for three days?”