TASS – RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY * NUOVI AIUTI MILITARI: «IL FONDO DI INVESTIMENTO AVRÀ QUOTE DI CONTROLLO E CONTRIBUTO DETENUTE AL 50% DA STATI UNITI E UCRAINA»

17.40 - mercoledì 30 aprile 2025

Il testo seguente è tratto integralmente dalla nota stampa inviata all’Agenzia Opinione) –

///

*** TRADUZIONE TESTO IN INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE **

I nuovi aiuti militari forniti dagli Stati Uniti all’Ucraina saranno considerati un contributo di Washington al fondo comune di investimento, ha affermato il primo ministro ucraino Denis Shmygal.

Il fondo di investimento avrà quote di controllo e contributo detenute al 50% da Stati Uniti e Ucraina. I contributi saranno effettuati in contanti e la parte statunitense potrà accreditare i nuovi aiuti militari come contributo al fondo, ha aggiunto.

///

New military aid provided by the United States to Ukraine will be considered to be Washington’s contribution to the joint investment fund, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said.

The investment fund will have 50/50 participation interests of control and contribution held by the US and Ukraine. Contributions will be made in cash and the US side will be able to credit the new military aid as the contribution to the fund, he added.