Viabilità Trento

TASS * RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY: «INTERCETTATI E DISTRUTTI 121 DRONI UCRAINI, 89 IN CRIMEA E 23 SUL MAR NERO»

07.22 - venerdì 2 maggio 2025

Il testo seguente è tratto integralmente dalla nota stampa inviata all'Agenzia Opinione) –

*** TRADUZIONE TESTO IN INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE **

Le difese aeree russe hanno intercettato e distrutto 121 droni ucraini questa notte, ha dichiarato il Ministero della Difesa.

In particolare, 89 droni sono stati abbattuti nella Repubblica di Crimea e altri 23 sopra il Mar Nero.

 

Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 121 Ukrainian drones this night, the Ministry of Defense said.

In particular, 89 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down in the Republic of Crimea and 23 more over the Black Sea.

