TASS * RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY: «IL GAS CALA A 409 DOLLARI AD APRILE (-12,5% SU MARZO) MA RESTA PIÙ CARO DEL 28% RISPETTO AL 2024»

18.26 - giovedì 1 maggio 2025

Secondo i dati sui futures della borsa ICE di Londra e le stime della TASS, il prezzo medio del gas in Europa è sceso ad aprile rispetto a marzo, ma è aumentato su base annua.

I prezzi del gas negli hub europei hanno iniziato a salire lo scorso autunno, raggiungendo i 509 dollari per 1.000 metri cubi nel primo trimestre del 2025. Ad aprile, il prezzo medio del gas è sceso del 12,5% rispetto a marzo, attestandosi a circa 409 dollari per 1.000 metri cubi, ma è risultato superiore del 28% rispetto ad aprile 2024.

Europe’s average gas price fell in April compared with March but rose year-on-year, according to futures data from London’s ICE exchange and TASS estimates.

Gas prices at European hubs began to rise last fall, reaching $509 per 1,000 cubic meters in the first quarter of 2025. In April, the average gas price fell by 12.5% compared to March to about $409 per 1,000 cubic meters, but turned out to be 28% higher than in April 2024.

Gas prices are higher this year because of increased demand in Europe. European countries are expected to need more gas to fill their storage facilities, and they will have to compete for liquefied natural gas with Asia, where demand is also growing.