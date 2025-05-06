Popular tags: featured 20
TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * GERMANIA: «ELEZIONI PARLAMENTARI, FRIEDRICH MERZ NON È RIUSCITO A OTTENERE VOTI SUFFICIENTI PER DIVENTARE CANCELLIERE AL PRIMO TURNO»

10.47 - martedì 6 maggio 2025

–

*** TRADUZIONE TESTO IN INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE **

Friedrich Merz, leader dell’Unione Cristiano-Democratica (CDU) tedesca, non è riuscito a ottenere voti sufficienti per diventare cancelliere al primo turno delle elezioni parlamentari. Un totale di 310 deputati hanno votato a favore di Merz, mentre per essere eletto necessitava di 316 voti.

 

Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU), has failed to get enough votes to become chancellor in the first round of a parliamentary vote.

A total of 310 lawmakers voted in Merz’s favor, while he needed 316 votes to be elected.

