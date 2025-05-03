TASS * RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY: «ABBATTUTI 170 DRONI UCRAINI IN RUSSIA, 96 IN CRIMEA / 47 NEL KRASNODAR / 14 IMBARCAZIONI DISTRUTTE NEL MAR NERO»

08.35 - sabato 3 maggio 2025

Le forze di difesa aerea hanno distrutto e intercettato questa notte 170 droni ucraini sulle regioni russe, di cui 96 sulla Crimea, ha affermato il Ministero della Difesa russo.

“Nella notte tra le 22:00 e le 5:00 del mattino le forze di difesa aerea in servizio hanno distrutto e intercettato 170 droni ucraini: 96 droni sono stati abbattuti sulla Crimea, 47 sulla regione di Krasnodar, nove sulla regione di Rostov, otto ciascuno sulle regioni di Bryansk e Kursk e due sulla regione di Belgorod”, si legge nel rapporto.

Inoltre, 14 imbarcazioni ucraine senza equipaggio sono state distrutte nelle acque del Mar Nero. I sistemi di difesa aerea hanno inoltre abbattuto otto missili da crociera Storm Shadow e tre missili ucraini Neptun-MD in mare.

❕Air defense forces have destroyed and intercepted 170 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions this night, including 96 over Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

“During the past night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. air defense forces on duty destroyed and intercepted 170 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: 96 UAVs were shot down over Crimea, 47 — over the Krasnodar Region, nine over the Rostov Region, eight each over the Bryansk and Kursk regions and two over the Belgorod Region,” the report stated.

Moreover, 14 Ukrainian uncrewed boats have been destroyed in the Black Sea waters. Air defense systems have also downed eight Storm Shadow cruise missiles and three Ukrainian Neptun-MD missiles over the sea.